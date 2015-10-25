Exmoor ponies returning to Cleadon Hills reserve

Image copyright South Tyneside Council Image caption Three ponies spent three months grazing at Cleadon Hills earlier this year

Exmoor ponies will return to a South Tyneside nature reserve as part of a grass-cutting conservation scheme.

The ponies will graze at Cleadon Hills Local Nature Reserve from November.

A three-month trial was held between February and April this year with three ponies allowed to graze in the reserve.

South Tyneside Council said using ponies rather than grass cutters is better for the environment and other wildlife and also attracts visitors.

The second trial will run from November until next Easter.

Councillor Nancy Maxwell said: "Although it is early days, it would appear that conservation grazing is helping to restore the species-rich grassland while also proving popular with visitors."