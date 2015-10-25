Police praise Sunderland and Newcastle United fans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sunderland beat Newcastle United 3-0 at the Stadium of Light on Wearside

Police have praised Sunderland and Newcastle United fans for their behaviour during the Premier League derby match.

Northumbria Police said 10 arrests were made in isolated incidents at the game in Sunderland which they called an "extremely low" number.

Offences included throwing missiles, affray and possession of a flare or firework,

Sunderland won the match at the Stadium of Light 3-0.

Match commander Chief Supt Steve Neill said: "The fans have again shown today why the Wear-Tyne derby is up there with the best in the country.

"It has been a day filled with passion but it has lost the poison that has been associated with this game in the past - that is a testament to football fans across the North East.

"Ten arrests out of crowd of nearly 50,000 is extremely low and I'm pleased that the fans who attended today were clearly there to support their team and not interested in causing trouble."