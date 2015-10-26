Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash in Northumberland

A man died in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Northumberland.

Two motorbikes and a Renault Megane were involved in a collision on the B1340 at Swinhoe, near to Seahouses, at about 13:45 GMT on Sunday.

A 56-year-old male driver of one of the motorcycles was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died.

The second motorcyclist was seriously injured. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Northumbria Police said the road was closed for about five hours.