Meadowfield crash: Tributes to 'inseparable' best friends

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Sanderson and Shaun Maguire had been close friends for 12 years

Tributes have been paid to two "inseparable" best friends who died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stone wall in Durham.

Driver Shaun Maguire, 26, and friend Michael Sanderson, 24, crashed on the B6300 at Burnigill Farm in Meadowfield at 18:00 BST on Friday.

The pair, from North Shields, were close friends for 12 years and shared a love of motorbikes and cars.

Their families said the men had "hearts of gold" and "lived life to the full".

A large gathering was held on Saturday night in North Shields by their friends.

Durham Police said no other vehicle was believed to be involved, but officers want to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured vehicle which was in the area at the time and may have key information about the incident.