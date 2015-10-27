About 100 birds killed in Sunderland arson attack
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Tyne & Wear
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 100 birds including canaries and parrots have been killed in an arson attack at a Sunderland aviary.
The fire started at about 21:10 GMT on Monday on Guildford Street in Hendon, Northumbria Police said.
A force spokesman said the birds' owners are "extremely upset" and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Others killed included love birds, diamond doves, zebra finches, cockatiels and jarrow sparrows.