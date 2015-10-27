Tyne & Wear

About 100 birds killed in Sunderland arson attack

About 100 birds including canaries and parrots have been killed in an arson attack at a Sunderland aviary.

The fire started at about 21:10 GMT on Monday on Guildford Street in Hendon, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman said the birds' owners are "extremely upset" and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Others killed included love birds, diamond doves, zebra finches, cockatiels and jarrow sparrows.

