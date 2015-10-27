Nine charged over Shotton mine coal protest
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Nine people have been charged in connection with an anti-coal protest at an open cast mine in Northumberland.
All nine have been charged with aggravated trespass following the protest at Shotton surface mine in Cramlington on Monday.
Northumbria Police said they are all due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court on 26 November.
The mine is on land belonging to Conservative peer Viscount Matt Ridley.