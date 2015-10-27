Woman raped in Newcastle city centre

People are being asked to avoid walking home alone after a woman was raped in Newcastle in the early hours of the morning.

The woman, 24, was walking along Grainger Street at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.

Northumbria Police said he walked with her through the city centre before he raped her on Saville Row.

The offender is described as Asian, about 5ft 7in (170cm) tall, of slim build and with black hair.

Insp Darren Adams said: "Incidents like this are concerning and as a precaution I'd urge everyone who is out in Newcastle city centre really late at night, or early in the morning, to try and stay with friends or with groups of people.

"Try and avoid walking home alone and if you've been on a night out then make plans to get home safely and with your friends as much as you can."

Police are appealing for witnesses.

"We need to find this man as soon as possible and I'd urge anyone with any information to contact us straight away," he added.