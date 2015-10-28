Man arrested on suspicion of Newcastle city centre rape
- 28 October 2015
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of raping a woman in the centre of Newcastle.
The woman, 24, was attacked on Saville Row at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He is currently in custody.
Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone in the Saville Row area to get in touch.