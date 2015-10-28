Tyne & Wear

Man arrested on suspicion of Newcastle city centre rape

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of raping a woman in the centre of Newcastle.

The woman, 24, was attacked on Saville Row at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He is currently in custody.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone in the Saville Row area to get in touch.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites