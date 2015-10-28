County Durham residents to be consulted over devolution

Image copyright Google Image caption Although the public will vote on devolution members of Durham County Council will still have the final say

Residents in County Durham are to be consulted over the devolution of government powers to the North East.

Chancellor George Osborne announced plans last week to devolve powers to two new North East authorities headed by mayors.

All the current councils must now poll residents with Durham County Council planning a postal consultation in the new year.

A vote in 2004 saw almost 80% reject plans for a North East Assembly.

Durham County Council leader Simon Henig said the public consultation would be carefully considered although it will not bind the council.

He also said the devolution deal could still go ahead if other North East councils vote in favour of it and there would be implications for County Durham if it were not part of it.

'Unfair on County Durham'

"It's very important we are very clear with residents in terms of the deal progressing anyway if others wish it to progress and Durham potentially not being a part of that.

"It's very important all those implications are understood by our residents before they make a decision."

Independent councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth is opposed to the devolution and said residents have already rejected similar proposals in the past.

He said: "To have this imposed by central government isn't fair on County Durham.

"The danger is County Durham is swallowed up by the conurbations of Tyneside and Wearside and be out in the wilderness as in losing resources and services."