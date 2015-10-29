North Shields mystery life raft washed up on shore

Image copyright Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade Image caption The raft was found by a member of the public on rocks at North Shields

An investigation is under way to find the origin of a life raft found washed up on rocks on Tyneside.

The inflatable was discovered by a member of public close to Fish Quay Sands, North Shields, on Wednesday.

Designed to hold eight people, it contained survival packs, including flares which went out of date in 2004 and a log book last updated in 2001.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade said it was unusual for it to suddenly appear after 14 years of inactivity.

A spokesman said no-one knows where the abandoned raft came from, but the team was "positive" it was not from a missing vessel as none have been reported.

The recovered life raft is now being investigated by the Humber Coastguard.