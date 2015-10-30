Newcastle man charged with city centre rape

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Newcastle city centre.

The woman, 24, was walking along Grainger Street at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.

The pair were then believed to have walked through the city centre before she was raped on Saville Row.

A 27-year-old man from Newcastle appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' charged with rape. He was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 13 November.