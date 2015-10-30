Tyne & Wear

Newcastle man charged with city centre rape

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Newcastle city centre.

The woman, 24, was walking along Grainger Street at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.

The pair were then believed to have walked through the city centre before she was raped on Saville Row.

A 27-year-old man from Newcastle appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' charged with rape. He was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 13 November.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites