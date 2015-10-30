Berwick Jus-Rol pastry factory closure threatens 265 jobs

Image copyright Google Image caption If implemented, the closure would affect about 265 employees

Hundreds of jobs are at risk at a Northumberland pastry factory, which is under threat of closure.

Operator General Mills said its Jus-Rol facility in Berwick, which employs about 265 people, could close as it looks to "streamline" its operations.

The company said the proposal was "subject to consultation" with union officials, but the plant could shut by autumn 2016.

Union Usdaw said it was a "devastating blow" to members and the local economy.

A General Mills spokesman said: "We are making this proposal after carrying out a review of our manufacturing and distribution network in the European and Australasia region.

"The review revealed we needed to address excess capacity in our UK baking business by consolidating manufacturing production within the supply chain network.

"This proposal is in no way a reflection of our employees in Berwick, who have worked hard to support the business."

'Very upsetting'

USDAW area organiser Rab Donnelly, said: "We will be meeting with the on-site reps and management as soon as possible to look at the business case for the closure and what can be done to keep the site open.

"The site is one of the town's biggest, if not the biggest, employer with more than 50 years history in Berwick.

"This is a very upsetting day for the people of Berwick and our members will be rightly very worried about their future."

The site makes baking mixes and frozen dough products and has been operated by General Mills since 2001.

Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson, said: "This is very worrying news, particularly for the staff who work in the factory, which has been a big employer in the town for many years."