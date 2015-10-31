Field of Remembrance honours service men and women

Image copyright Steve Brock Photography Image caption A dedication service was held to mark the opening of the Field of Remembrance

The first of what are expected to be thousands of wooden crosses have been planted in Gateshead's Saltwell Park.

The park is host to the North of England's only Field of Remembrance, honouring service men and women who died in conflicts including the World Wars and the Middle East.

Each cross and poppy features a personal message.

The field will be open until Armistice Day, 11 November, for people to place their own commemorative markers.

The Saltwell Park initiative began in 2012 by Anne Turner, from Sheriff Hill, Gateshead.

Her son, Rifleman Mark Turner, was 21 when he was killed while on patrol in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010.

Image copyright Steve Brock Photography Image caption Personal messages paying tribute to fallen soldiers are inscribed on the wooden crosses

Image caption A service was also staged at the park's Garden of Reflection - a memorial wall to Gateshead soldiers who have died in conflicts

Image copyright Steve Brock Photography Image caption Musicians provided a poignant accompaniment

Mayor of Gateshead, councillor Alex Geddes, said: "It is a tremendous honour for us to continue to help local people to remember the sacrifices made for us by some of the bravest men and women this country has ever seen."

Marcus Hawthorn, area manager for the Royal British Legion in the North said: "It is astonishing that so many come forward to lay one of the thousands of commemorative crosses in individual acts of remembrance, whether for loved ones or those from their community.

"It is humbling that the red poppy inspires such dedication in so many people so the memory of the fallen can live on."

There are a number of remembrance fields across the UK where crosses will be planted, at Royal Wootton Bassett, Westminster, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh.