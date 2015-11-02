Services mark anniversary of Ocean Way trawler tragedy

Image copyright BBC news grab Image caption The plaque was unveiled at the Fisherman's Mission in North Shields

Memorial services have been staged on Tyneside to mark the first anniversary of a North Sea trawler accident in which three people died.

Ocean Way skipper James Noble, of Newcastle, died along with two Filipino crew members when the vessel sank.

A plaque was unveiled at North Shields Fish Quay on Sunday, and a service was also held earlier.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is still looking into the circumstances of the accident.

The trawler had sailed from North Shields and was last heard from about 100 miles east of the Farne Islands on 2 November 2014.

Image copyright Julie Myhill Image caption Mr Noble's partner, Julie Myhill, has been campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers faced by deep sea fishermen

Following a search operation, Mr Noble's body was recovered, along with those of Michael Pulpul and Jonito Antonio Jnr.

Peter Dade, of the Fishermen's Mission in North Shields, which provides support for fishermen and their families, said: "It had a massive impact on North Shields.

"The fishermen feel it themselves; they know this could happen to them."