Norman Cornish pitman painting donated to Sunderland University

Image copyright Norman Cornish Image caption "Pit Road, Winter" by Norman Cornish depicts miners striding to work on a cold grey morning

A painting by Norman Cornish, the last of the "Pitman painters", is to go on permanent display at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland.

Norman Cornish, a former miner from Spennymoor, County Durham, was known for his paintings of life in the industrial North East. He died in 2014.

His family has donated the painting in "recognition" of his relationship with the University of Sunderland.

A spokesman said they were "honoured" to add the artwork to their collection.

Pit Road, Winter, captures two miners striding to work at Dean and Chapter Colliery at Ferryhill - a road Cornish himself walked along almost every day for over 30 years.

Cornish was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the university in 2012.

His son John said: "In the 1960s he was offered a visiting lectureship, for one day a week, at what was then Sunderland College of Art.

"This short teaching venture came at a very important time when he had left the mines and had lost the security of a weekly wage packet. This appointment helped fund his transition from the mines to a professional art career.

"The painting reflects Wearmouth's strong industrial heritage. Hopefully it will be enjoyed by visitors to National Glass Centre for many years to come."