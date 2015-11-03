Protests against Gateshead disability centre closure

Image copyright BBC News Image caption Families campaign against the proposed closure of Grove House

Campaigners have been protesting against Gateshead Council's proposals to close a centre for disabled children.

Grove House provides respite for children aged eight to 18 who have mental and physical disabilities.

The centre, rated "outstanding" by Ofsted, could be closed or privatised in a bid to save money.

Gateshead Council will consult on proposals to help save £50m from the budget over the next two years.

Grove House can provide for 48 disabled children and allows them to stay overnight for respite care.

The proposed plans could mean children would have to travel outside of Gateshead to access support.

'Deeply saddened'

The centre was described as a "lifeline" by the families of children who use the facility, which features six bedrooms and a sensory room.

Melanie Cornwell, whose son Nicholas goes to the centre, said: "It just can't go, it needs to be here next year and well into the future."

She said she was "deeply saddened" by the plans.

Councillor Mick Henry, leader of Gateshead Council, said: "It is appalling that we are considering it.

"Since 2010 we have already saved £110m, and now another £50m.

"There's nowhere to go other than local government completely collapsing by 2020 if it carries on like this."