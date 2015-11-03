Bobby Pattinson hangs up his mic after final comedy show

Image copyright Bobby Pattinson Image caption Bobby Pattinson has been performing stand-up comedy for more than 60 years

Veteran comedian Bobby Pattinson is retiring from stand-up performance at the age of 81.

The Gateshead entertainer's act has stayed the same for more than 60 years, despite changing fashions and audience tastes.

He said he had never set out to poke fun at anybody and insisted he has never sworn on stage.

He would like people to remember him by saying "Bobby, he was one of the best", he said.

"Even if it's not true I'd like them to say it," he added.

Image copyright Bobby Pattinson Image caption Bobby Pattinson started out performing for his mother's variety show

Pattinson's mother, whom he called the "greatest comedian in the world", ran a variety show in the north-east of England.

"My mother always said be respectful of your audience," he said.

"If you make the ladies smile you are half way to satisfying the men."

Image copyright Bobby Pattinson Image caption Bobby Pattinson said being on stage released stress and left him feeling "fabulous"

He had not sworn on stage because he had not needed to, he said.

"I've proved that, if you have the ability to get laughs, why do it?" he said.

"I'm not a fool - I had a family to bring up. If I had to do blue comedy to get bookings to get money to pay for my life I would have done so."

Mr Pattinson said his best years were the 60s and 70s when "working men's clubs were overtaken by cabaret clubs which were a little more elegant".

Image copyright Bobby Pattinson Image caption The 60s and 70s were Bobby Pattinson's favourite decades when comedians would share stages with stars such as Louis Armstrong and Shirley Bassey

Pattinson said he did not have the "confidence in drawing a crowd" anymore.

"I'm 81 years of age, I just think I am becoming a bit old news, although I can stand up and talk just as well as I ever have done," he said.

His last performance will be at the Customs House in South Shields on 4 November.