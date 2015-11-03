Tipu Sultan killing suspects deny murder

From the section

Image copyright Photo from Northumbria Police Image caption Tipu Sultan died outside the takeaway in South Shields run by his family

Two men have denied murdering a takeaway restaurant owner.

Michael McDougall, 47, and Michael Mullen, 24, both from South Shields, are accused of shooting dead Tipu Sultan, 32, outside Herbs n Spice Kitchen in the town in April.

Mr McDougall, of Hylton Avenue, and Mr Mullen, of Hawthorne Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They appeared via video link at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Mullen is also charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, which he denied.

The men will stand trial on 23 February and remain remanded in custody.