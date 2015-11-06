Council apology after telling King Con to 'find another venue'

Image copyright King Con Image caption King Con has been held at the Gala in Durham for the past two years

Organisers of a comic convention have accused a council of elitism after being told a theatre is not the right venue for their audience.

Almost 1,000 people attended the second King Con event at the Gala Theatre in Durham in October.

Organiser Dan Pye said Durham County Council then told him to find another venue as comic fans would not "feed into" other events at the theatre.

The council has now said all are welcome at the Gala.

An email Mr Pye received said: "We do not feel (the Gala) is the best place for your event and we would encourage you to look elsewhere for a venue for 2016.

"This is a cultural building with a holistic approach to programming.

"The offer we make to our audiences should allow journeys through the variety of work.

"We do not think that the King Con audience are people who then feed into other areas of the programme."

Image copyright King Con Image caption Almost 1,000 people, many of whom were in costume, a practice known as "cosplay", attended the King Con festival in Durham

The email also said the event led to more work for theatre staff impacting morale and October was a busy time for the venue.

Mr Pye from Willington said it smacked of anti-comic snobbery.

He said: "It seems they are saying my audience is not going to go to any other events at the theatre but that is ridiculous.

"We had people of all ages and backgrounds enjoying King Con, whole families, to say none of them would go to other events is utter nonsense.

Image copyright Dave Hall/Daveplays.co.uk Image caption King Con organiser Dan Pye said he felt Durham County Council does not want the sort of people who go to comic conventions

"It feels like they do not like us and the people we brought in."

Robin Byers, Durham County Council's service manager for place and experience, apologised for the email being "interpreted in a way in which we did not intend".

He also said he will meet with Mr Pye to discuss next year's event.

He said: "We would like to reiterate that everyone is welcome at Gala."