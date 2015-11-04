Durham flytipping CCTV camera 'catches the birdie'

Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The curious pheasant triggered this selfie at the site

Neighbourhood wardens in County Durham were "pheasantly" surprised to find a criminal caught on CCTV at a flytipping site turned out to be a bird.

The camera was hidden by Durham County Council officers at a well-known site used for illegal waste dumping.

When the camera was triggered, neighbourhood protection manager Ian Hoult found it was not a criminal but a curious pheasant.

He said the team were thankful that no-one had fallen "fowl" of the law.

Launched in November 2014, the Operation Stop It campaign has resulted in a 29% decrease in flytipping in the county.