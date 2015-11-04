Terrorism accused Abul Kahar in social media 'fantasy world'

Image caption Abdul Kahar denies a total of 11 charges at Newcastle Crown Court

A father of six accused of trying to fund and fight for so-called Islamic State was living in a "fantasy world" on social media, a court has heard.

Abul Kahar, from Sunderland, denies 11 charges including disseminating terrorist publications, attempting to fund IS and encouraging others to take up arms.

Newcastle Crown Court was earlier told he had watched IS videos of beheadings.

It is also alleged he posted extremist material on social media sites.

The 37-year-old takeaway chef told the jury he had not been brainwashed, did not support violence and thought killing other Muslims was against Islam.

Beheading 'justification'

He denied he watched videos of beheadings posted by IS on the internet because he "supported and had an unhealthy interest in IS".

Of the videos, he said: "Most of the time before they behead people they give a quote.

"They say why they are doing it. I want to see how they justify it.

"It's on the news all the time, it's all over social media."

He said he had made "no attempt" to go to Syria.

"I know how it looks, but this is not who I am," he told the court.

The trial continues.