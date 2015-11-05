Aftab Ahmed sentenced for threatening to behead UKIP candidate

Image copyright PA Image caption Aftab Ahmed had denied making threats to kill

A "Walter Mitty-like" man who threatened to behead a UKIP election candidate in Newcastle has been handed a community order.

Aftab Ahmed denied making threats to kill but was found guilty at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

The court heard the threat occurred during a phone conversation with David Robinson-Young on 21 April.

Ahmed, 45, and of Winchcombe Place, Newcastle, was handed a 12 month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in community and told to pay £1,660 court costs, in addition to a £60 victim surcharge.

The court was told that Mr Robinson-Young, 62, who was standing for the constituency of Newcastle East in May's general election, was feeling extremely concerned about his personal safety.

Image caption David Robinson-Young was standing for Newcastle East

Someone called Mr Khan had called him after receiving a UKIP leaflet, wanting to talk about the Middle East.

The conversation became heated and the threat was made.

Ahmed was later arrested after the number was traced to his parents' home.

Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Earl said: "I'm still not convinced if I know who you are. A character I can most align you with is Walter Mitty."

He added that he did not think the remark had been serious and that it displayed a "lack of mature thought".

"I am satisfied that the threat that was made from your point of view was a throw away remark at the end of an agitated phone call," he said.