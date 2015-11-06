Haydon Bridge fire station proposed closure

Image caption Haydon Bridge fire station could be closed in Northumberland County Council's latest round of cuts

A fire station in Northumberland could be closed in the council's bid to save money.

Firefighters have "grave concerns" over the scale of cuts and the loss of the Haydon Bridge site.

About a quarter of the county's 23 traditional fire engines could also be scrapped or replaced with smaller appliances, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said.

Northumberland County Council had "no choice" but to make cuts, it said.

It had to save £500,000 on top of the £1.5m cuts already made and working with other fire services and agencies had been considered, it said.

Dave Ledger, chairman of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Authority and deputy Labour leader of Northumberland County Council, said the authority's legal duty to provide a fire service was becoming "difficult to sustain".

Conservative councillor Peter Jackson said closing Haydon Bridge fire station would risk lives as it covers a "very dangerous" stretch of the A69.

The proposed cuts would have a "significant impact" on the risk facing the public and firefighters, the FBU said.

Northumberland secretary Guy Tiffin said residents were "literally facing a postcode lottery" in response times.

A consultation on the proposed changes begins on 19 November.