Gateshead school on mine shaft at risk of 'collapse'

A primary school being built on top of a former coal mine "will end up sinking", residents claim.

Coal mining reports said there was a risk of Ravensworth Terrace Primary School in Birtley collapsing.

Gateshead Council insisted there was "just no way that we would build a building that wasn't safe".

Resident Kathy King said there would be "no peace of mind" and Angela Coult said she did not want her children hurt because of "somebody else's mistake".

The new school is due to open in September next year

Two coal mining risk assessment reports carried out for the council said shallow mine workings on the site had "the potential to reach the surface and present a risk to the school building and a risk to the external site facilities through collapse".

The authority said all relevant safety checks and remedial action had been undertaken and the shaft would be capped, although its exact location was still unknown.

Council service director Peter Udall said, if they were unable to locate it, they would search the school site itself.

"We'll do a site scrape, which we have to do, which is to take off a lot of the topsoil and the materials down to clay - that will expose the shaft, if it's there," he said.