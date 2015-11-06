Durham skeletons find discussed in Dunbar

Image copyright North News Image caption The mass grave held between 17 and 25 skeletons

The fate of the remains of Scottish prisoners of war found in a mass grave in Durham is to be discussed in the town many of them would have come from.

The skeletons were discovered during building work in Palace Green in 2013.

Archaeologist dated them to 1650, and believe them to be captives from the Battle of Dunbar who died as prisoners in Durham Cathedral and Castle.

An event in Dunbar on 30 November will see researchers reveal their findings so far and discuss future plans.

Thousands of Scottish soldiers were taken prisoner after their defeat by the English Parliamentarian army, under the command of Oliver Cromwell, during what is considered to be one of the most brutal and short battles of the 17th Century civil wars.

Exact figures are not known but many of them died of malnutrition, disease and cold, either during the march south or while imprisoned in the then abandoned cathedral and castle.

Professor Chris Gerrard, head of archaeology at Durham University, said: "There has been a huge expression of interest in the project.

"Given the strong historical links with Dunbar we thought it fitting to bring our event there to give local people and interest groups a chance to hear from the researchers involved in the project and to give their opinions on further research, reburial, and commemoration."