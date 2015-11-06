Durham Police says 600 applied for 50 constable jobs

Six hundred people have applied for 50 police constable jobs at Durham Constabulary, the force has said.

Durham, which took on about 60 officers in October last year, said the new positions are mostly to replace officers who have left.

Applicants had a fortnight to apply with the next phase to be held in January.

The Police Federation said it shows people are still excited by the opportunities the police force offers.

Kevin Wilson, branch board secretary for the Durham Police Federation said: "It's one of the only jobs in the world where you go in to start your shift but have no idea what you will end up doing.

"It doesn't surprise me that so many applied, a lot of forces aren't recruiting so I imagine people from all over the country will have applied."

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg said: "The high number of applicants wanting to join our police service is a reflection of the commitment and standards of our officers and staff."

Durham Police were criticised by Home Secretary Theresa May in October for apparently not having any black officers, although the force's figures show they have "at least" 19 officers classed as black or ethnic minority including one who is British Black Caribbean.

Mr Wilson said efforts are always being made to recruit people from a variety of backgrounds.