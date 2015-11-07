Newsham Pavilion 'lost' war memorial revamp unveiled

Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption For decades the memorial was in Newsham Library

A war memorial which was "lost" for six years then found in a Northumberland museum is being rededicated.

The monument features the names of 18 members of Newsham and New Delaval Social Club who lost their lives in World War One and Two.

For decades it was in Newsham Library until the building was demolished in 2008, then it went missing.

Last year it was found in Woodhorn Museum. The plaque has now been repaired and is being rededicated.

The ceremony, attended by Northumberland County Council Councillor Kath Nisbet, takes place at Newsham Pavilion, Blyth, at 10:45 GMT.