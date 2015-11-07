Tyne & Wear

Soldiers stage Sunderland pitch guard of honour

Stadium of Light Image copyright Sunderland AFC
Image caption A wreath will be laid on the pitch ahead of a minute's silence

More than 2,000 present and ex-military personnel will take part in a tribute to those who died in wars at Sunderland AFC's Stadium of Light.

Soldiers will form a guard of honour and lay a poppy wreath on the pitch during a minute's silence before kick-off against Southampton at 15:00 GMT.

Veterans groups and the families of soldiers will also take part.

A club spokesman said it would be the biggest ever military tribute the club had staged.

