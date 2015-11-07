Soldiers stage Sunderland pitch guard of honour
7 November 2015
- From the section Tyne & Wear
More than 2,000 present and ex-military personnel will take part in a tribute to those who died in wars at Sunderland AFC's Stadium of Light.
Soldiers will form a guard of honour and lay a poppy wreath on the pitch during a minute's silence before kick-off against Southampton at 15:00 GMT.
Veterans groups and the families of soldiers will also take part.
A club spokesman said it would be the biggest ever military tribute the club had staged.