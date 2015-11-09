A1 at Fenwick closed overnight for resurfacing work

A two-mile (3.2km) stretch of the A1 in Northumberland is to be closed overnight for resurfacing work.

The Highways Agency said the stretch between Fenwick and West Mains crossroads will be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT.

Traffic lights and diversions will be in place while the work is carried out.

The Agency said the work was essential and apologised for the inconvenience to motorists. No date for the completion of the resurfacing has been given.