Newcastle taxis 'go slow' in council row

Image caption Taxi drivers protested against the council dropping locality tests for all would-be cabbies

More than 70 taxis took part in a "go-slow" drive in Newcastle in protest at the council scrapping local knowledge tests for prospective drivers.

The tests assessed how well drivers knew the area but the city council replaced them with an interview.

Driver Mark Lillie said the quality of taxi services has reduced as a result and there has been a sharp increase in the number of drivers.

The protest lasted an hour with traffic affected.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers had attended the protest to make sure other drivers and the public were safe.

The police also worked to keep disruption in the city centre to a minimum, they said.

The demonstration could become a weekly event if the council does not bring back the locality tests, a statement from the drivers said.

A Newcastle City Council spokesman said: "We have received more applications for private hire driver's licences since the locality tests were replaced with an interview-type test.

"However, this is for a number of reasons including more drivers from outside of the area wishing to compete for fares in the busy city centre.

"Despite the increase, we continue to vet all applications very carefully as the safety of the travelling public is our highest priority."