Tyneside male rape charity gets National Lottery grant

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Someone Cares provides services for men who have been victims or witnessed abuse

A support service for victims of male rape has been awarded £204,000 by the Big Lottery Fund.

Someone Cares, based in North Shields, offers help to male victims of childhood rape, sexual assault and abuse in its Male Voices Heard project.

The service said the number of men seeking help has risen by 200% in a year.

The project is one of 53 in the region to receive support from the £2.8m fund.

Someone Cares already offers services to male and female victims who have suffered any kind of domestic or sexual abuse.

Male Voices Heard was started by the charity when it realised male victims were "drastically underserved", chairman Donna Lowden said.

She said the £204,035 from the Big Lottery Fund will allow Someone Cares to "reach out" to more male victims who live in silence or are rejected by female-only services.

Ms Lowden said: "It's great that there are services for females, but it's a shame that there is very little for men.

"Society tells men to be macho and strong - but they need someone to listen to them too."

Other projects to receive grants include The Link (Redcar) CIC, which supports children in addressing anxiety and mental health issues, and Signature, which provides communication support for deaf people in Durham.