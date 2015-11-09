Mohammed Abdal Miah jailed for urging others to join Isis

Image copyright North East Counter Terrorism Unit Image caption Mohammed Abdal Miah from Newcastle was jailed for three and a half years

A Newcastle man, who encouraged others to fight for the so-called Islamic State, has been jailed for three and a half years.

A jury found Mohammed Abdal Miah guilty of two counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

He was cleared of a further two offences at Kingston Crown Court.

Miah, 32, of Condercum Road, was arrested by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit after using social media to promote Isis' actions in Syria.

Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, head of the unit said: "It is clear that Miah had displayed open support for Isis and their ideology and had used social media to spread their propaganda.

"Miah used social media as a platform to share information that clearly encourages others to commit terrorist acts."