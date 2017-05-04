Sunderland man attacked fans at Newcastle 50 Cent gig

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 50 Cent was performing at the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena when Alexander McHugh attacked two fans in the crowd

A teenager who headbutted one fan and bit another's cheek at a 50 Cent gig causing the rapper to appeal for calm has been spared jail.

Alexander McHugh, 19, lashed out twice at the Newcastle gig in November 2015.

McHugh, of Peasemore Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years, during a Newcastle Crown Court hearing.

He must also pay each victim £300 compensation after admitting wounding and causing actual bodily harm.

The first victim, a student, stepped in when he saw McHugh pushing a woman in the audience.

McHugh felt threatened when he was challenged, the court heard, and he headbutted the man, leaving him needing eight stitches that have left him with scars on his forehead.

'Out of trouble'

Shortly afterwards, McHugh attacked a 16-year-old after there was more shoving, knocking him over and biting his cheek as he sat astride him.

A previous hearing was told how 50 Cent appealed for calm from the stage having seen a disturbance in the crowd.

Recorder Tahir Khan QC said McHugh, who has an apprenticeship, must also carry out unpaid community work and take an anger management course.

The judge heard McHugh has been "out of trouble" for the past year.

He told McHugh: "You are demonstrating a desire to live a law-abiding life."