Man, 24, arrested after teenager raped in Ashington park

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in a Northumberland park.

Police said the victim was grabbed and attacked in the People's Park in Ashington, between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on 26 April.

A spokesman for the Northumbria force said a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and released pending further inquiries.

After the attack police put on extra patrols in the park.

