Fire crews tackle Whitley Bay disused church blaze
- 7 May 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
More than 30 firefighters spent four hours tackling a huge blaze at a church in a seaside town.
Residents living near the disused Trinity United Reform Church on the Esplanade in Whitley Bay were forced to leave their homes after the fire broke out at 20:25 BST on Saturday.
The Esplanade was closed for a short time and a refuge centre was set up for residents.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.