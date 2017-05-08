Teenage pedestrian dies in Whitley Bay after being hit by car

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was hit near a zebra crossing close to the Briar Dene pub

A teenager has died after being hit by a car near a pedestrian crossing.

The 18-year-old was struck by a Renault Megane on the A193, The Links, in Whitley Bay at about 21:45 BST on 7 May.

He was hit near the zebra crossing south from the Briar Dene Pub. Northumbria Police said he later died from his injuries.

The force said two men had been arrested and urged any witnesses to come forward with information.