Wrong-way tipper truck driver Patrick Denman jailed

A tipper truck driver who drove the wrong way down a road heading for his ex-wife's house has been jailed.

Patrick Denman, from Ashington, quit his job and drove off from his depot in the truck in March.

The works vehicle stopped on a grass verge near Cramlington, Northumberland, about 50 minutes later.

The 36-year-old admitted aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving and not having insurance at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed for six months.

The court heard he was on his way to his ex-partner's home to intimidate her.

Denman was given a five-year restraining order.