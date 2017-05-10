Arrest after body found in Newcastle street

Image caption The death is being treated as unexplained

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after the body of another man was found in Newcastle.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found by police at about 05:30 BST on Joan Street, in the Benwell area of the city.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. His condition is now stable, police said.

Northumbria Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

A police cordon is in place and inquiries are continuing.