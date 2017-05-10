Tyne & Wear

Dozen arrests in Tyneside human trafficking probe

Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking people into the UK for exploitation.

The arrests came after police carried out targeted raids at eight addresses in the West End of Newcastle over two days.

Northumbria Police said seven of the people arrested as part of the operation remain in custody.

Four people identified as victims have been taken to places of safety, it said in a statement.

