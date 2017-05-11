Body found in Newcastle street identified
A man who was found dead in a street has been named by police.
Paul Brettwood, 21, from Newcastle, was pronounced dead on Joan Street in the Benwell area of the city at about 05:30 BST on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the death is being treated as unexplained. A 29-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.
Another man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stable, police said.