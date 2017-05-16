Woman, 77, dies after Sunderland house fire
- 16 May 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after being found seriously hurt in a house fire in Sunderland.
The 77-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered in the living room of the property in Torver Crescent on Monday afternoon.
She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died a short time later, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.
No-one else was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.