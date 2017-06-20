Daniel Garland denies £1m blackmail plot against G4S

From the section

Image caption Garland will stand trial in September

A County Durham man has denied a £1m blackmail plot against the security firm G4S.

Daniel Garland admitted making a hoax threat to the firm in January, claiming bombs were attached to G4S employees' cars and were ready to explode.

But the 19-year-old, of Durham Place, Chester-le-Street, pleaded not guilty to a linked £1m blackmail charge.

Garland was granted bail at Teesside Crown Court ahead of a trial which is due to take place in September.