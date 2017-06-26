Newcastle Eid celebration: Child, 7, still in critical condition

Image caption A human chain was formed as the emergency services aided those hit by the car

A seven-year-old child who was injured when a car struck a crowd celebrating Eid remains in a critical condition.

Two other people are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while three have been discharged, Northumbria Police said.

The car ploughed into the crowd outside the event at Newcastle's Westgate Sports Centre at 09:14 BST on Sunday.

A 42-year-old local woman arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been bailed.

Police said it was not believed to be a terrorist incident.

Three children and three adults were initially taken to hospital following the collision.

Two adults and one child have been discharged.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Specially trained family liaison officers are working with the families affected by the collision to ensure they have support throughout this difficult time.

"Officers are on patrol in and around our communities to reassure members of the public and address any concerns."

Hundreds of people were attending the Islamic event celebrating the end of Ramadan.