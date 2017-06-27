Pair jailed for 'Dark Ages' murder of vulnerable man

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jimmy Prout suffered months of physical torture that included knocking out his teeth

Two people have been jailed for life for murdering a vulnerable man who was tortured for months and forced to eat his own testicle.

Jimmy Prout, 45, was found dead on wasteland near his home in North Shields on 27 March 2016.

A Newcastle Crown Court trial heard he suffered "Dark Ages" abuse at the hands of a group he thought of as friends.

Ringleader Zahid Zaman, 43, was told he must serve a minimum term of 33 years and Ann Corbett, 26, at least 27 years.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Zahid Zaman, left and Ann Corbett were convicted of murder after seven-week trial

Kay Rayworth and Myra Wood, of North Shields, were also jailed for causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable man.

Rayworth was sentenced to 12 years and four months and Wood for nine years.

Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, said Zaman, a wheelchair user, was the manipulative ringleader who had treated Mr Prout like a "skivvy."

All had previously admitted a further count of perverting the course of justice.