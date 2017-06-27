Man held over woman's Sunderland stab death

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed in Sunderland.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found at an address in the Hylton Castle area of the city at about 00:10 BST, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman said it was thought the pair were known to each other.

He added that extra police patrols were being put in place in the area to "offer reassurance" to nearby residents.