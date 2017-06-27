Cramlington Christmas Eve murder: Man and woman guilty

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Lyndsey Harper and Brian Cahill showed "no remorse", police said

A man and a woman have been found guilty of murdering a man at a working men's club on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry, 19, was found stabbed in Cramlington Workmen's Social Club in Northumberland and died in hospital.

His family were "struggling to envisage a future" without their son, they said.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said the pair had shown "no remorse for their actions".

Det Ch Insp Lisa Theaker said Mr Kerry "was stabbed in an entirely unprovoked, cowardly and sickening attack".

"Both defendants fled the scene immediately and left Owen fighting for his life," she said.

The case should "serve as a warning" against carrying a knife, she added.

Image copyright Owen Kerry/Facebook Image caption Owen Kerry died from his injuries at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

In a statement Mr Kerry's family thanked witnesses and those who provided statements, saying they appreciated "it was a very difficult thing to do".

They thanked family, friends and the local community for "utterly overwhelming" support in "this most difficult period in our lives".

"It is clear to see by their actions that Owen's murder has not only affected us as a family but also the wider community and beyond," they said