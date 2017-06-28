Sunderland stab death victim identified as Julie Parkin, 39

A woman found stabbed to death in Sunderland has been identified by police.

Julie Parkin, 39, was found with fatal injuries at an address in Kirkwall Close, Hylton Castle, in the early hours of Tuesday, Northumbria Police said.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder is still in custody being questioned by officers.

A force spokesman said it was thought the pair were known to each other.

Det Insp Ed Small, of the Northumbria force, said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incredibly tragic death of Julie which we know many people will be shocked and saddened by.

"We will continue to have extra officers in the area to speak to local residents and offer reassurance."