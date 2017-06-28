Girl on car roof teenage driver banned

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The girl has also been banned from driving and must re-sit her test

A teenager caught on a CCTV camera with a girl riding on top of his car has been banned from driving.

Ryan McMillan, 18, drove around a car park in South Shields, South Tyneside, with the girl face down on his roof.

McMillan, of Ashington, Northumberland, was sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work for dangerous driving and disqualified for 18 months by North Tyneside magistrates.

The girl, who cannot be named, was also disqualified from driving for a year.

She had been charged with aiding or abetting dangerous driving and must re-sit her test, Northumbria Police said.

Police road safety officer PC Anthony French said: "One slight mistake can lead to a fatal incident that will destroy lives forever.

"Some people may find this behaviour funny, but if you choose to get involved in this kind of foolish activity it is only a matter of time before you are involved in a serious collision."