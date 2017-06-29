Newcastle man charged with eight terror offences

From the section

A 31-year-old man has been charged with eight terrorism offences.

Abdulrahman Alcharbati, from Newcastle, is accused of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

He also faces a charge of eliciting, publishing, or communicating information about members of armed forces.

Mr Alcharbati, of Westholme Gardens, who was first arrested in May, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.