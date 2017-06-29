Julie Parkin death: Stabbed teacher was 'beautiful inside and out'

Image caption Floral tributes have been laid at the gates of the school where she taught

A primary school teacher found stabbed to death in Sunderland was "beautiful inside and out", her family have said.

Mother-of-two Julie Parkin, 39, was found dead at an address in Kirkwall Close in the city on 27 June.

She taught at West Boldon Primary School, where staff said they were "deeply shocked" at the loss of the "highly respected" teacher.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Mrs Parkin was found at a house in Sunderland on 27 June

In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Mrs Parkin's family said: "Julie was the best person anyone could ever meet. She was the perfect child.

"She was beautiful inside and out and she brought something special to everyone she met.

"We are all utterly devastated. Her children are devastated. It is so tragic and we can't ever understand why anyone would do this.

"We would like to thank the school for their support.

"The teachers and kids have been brilliant and their support means so much to us. Julie was like a mam to them all."

Earlier the head teacher of West Boldon Primary School, Joanne Weightman, described Mrs Parkin as a "highly valued" member of staff who was popular with pupils and colleagues.